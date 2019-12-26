US initial jobless claims 222k vs 220K estimate

Initial jobless claims for December 21 week
The weekly US initial jobless claims came in at 222K vs 220K estimates.
- initial jobless claims 222K versus 220KS estimate. The previous week was revised to 235K from 234K previously reported
- four-week average 228K versus 225.75K last week
- continuing claims 1719K versus 1692K estimate. The previous week was revised to 1725K from 1722K estimate
- the 4 week moving average came in at 1703.5K versus last week's 1684.25K
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending December 14 were in West Virginia (+397), Illinois (+278),
Idaho (+188), North Dakota (+124), and Kentucky (+70),
- The largest decreases were in New York (-6,288), Texas
(-5,612), Pennsylvania (-4,726), Wisconsin (-3,770), and Georgia (-2,997).
