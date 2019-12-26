US initial jobless claims 222k vs 220K estimate

Initial jobless claims for December 21 week





initial jobless claims 222K versus 220KS estimate. The previous week was revised to 235K from 234K previously reported



four-week average 228K versus 225.75K last week



continuing claims 1719K versus 1692K estimate. The previous week was revised to 1725K from 1722K estimate



the 4 week moving average came in at 1703.5K versus last week's 1684.25K



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending December 14 were in West Virginia (+397), Illinois (+278), Idaho (+188), North Dakota (+124), and Kentucky (+70),

The largest decreases were in New York (-6,288), Texas (-5,612), Pennsylvania (-4,726), Wisconsin (-3,770), and Georgia (-2,997).



