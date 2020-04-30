US initial jobless claims 3839K versus 3500K estimate

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

initial jobless claims rise by 3839K versus 3500K estimate



prior month was revised up 15,000 K to 4442K versus 4427K previously reported



four-week average moves to 5790.25k from 5786.50k



continuing claims 17992K versus 19476K estimate.



Four-week average 13292.5 K versus 9559.25K



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 18 were in Florida (+326,251), Connecticut (+68,758), West Virginia (+31,811), Louisiana (+12,270), and Texas (+6,504),

the largest decreases were in New York (-189,517), California (-127,112), Michigan (-85,500), Georgia (-72,578), and Washington (-60,980).



That brings the total job losses to close to 30 million