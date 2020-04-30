US initial jobless claims 3839K versus 3500K estimate

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

  • initial jobless claims rise by 3839K versus 3500K estimate
  • prior month was revised up 15,000 K to 4442K versus 4427K previously reported
  • four-week average moves to 5790.25k from 5786.50k
  • continuing claims 17992K versus 19476K estimate.
  • Four-week average 13292.5 K versus 9559.25K
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 18 were in Florida (+326,251), Connecticut (+68,758), West Virginia (+31,811), Louisiana (+12,270), and Texas (+6,504), 
  • the largest decreases were in New York (-189,517), California (-127,112), Michigan (-85,500), Georgia (-72,578), and Washington (-60,980). 
That brings the total job losses to close to 30 million
