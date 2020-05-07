US initial jobless claims 3169K vs 3000K estimate

initial jobless claims 3169K versus 3000K estimate. Prior week revised to 3846K vs 3839K previously reported
initial jobless claims 4 week moving average 4173.5K versus 5035K last week
continuing claims 22647K versus 19800K estimate. The prior week was revised to 18011K versus 17992K initially reported
continuing claims 4 week moving average 17097.75K vs 13297.5K last week
The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending April 18 were in Vermont (25.2), West Virginia (21.9),
Michigan (21.7), Rhode Island (20.4), Nevada (19.9), Connecticut (18.7), Puerto Rico (17.9), Georgia (17.3), New York
(17.2), and Washington (17.1).
The total number of jobless claims since mid March has risen by 33.5 million