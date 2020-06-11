US initial jobless claims 1542K vs 1550K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims











prior report



initial jobless claims 1542K vs 1550K estimate. The prior week was revised to 1897K from 1877'K last week



initial jobless claims 4 week moving average 2002.00K vs 2288.25K



continuing claims 20929K vs 20000K estimate. The prior week was revised to 21268K from 21487K the previous week



continuing claims 4 week moving average 21987.50 vs 22392.25K last week.



During the week ending May 23, 42 states reported 9,715,948 individuals claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits or PUA. These benefits are not included in the weekly statistics. A total of 32 states reported 518,942 individuals claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. These benefits are to self employed and independent contractors who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (or Uber economy). As a result, the overall numbers are worse than reported.



The Non farm payroll and the initial claims are certainly at odds with each other. Yes, there may have been rehires, but these numbers continue to show 1.5M new job losses and the continueing claims at +20M. Stocks moving even lower with the Dow hit hardest at -3.3% him