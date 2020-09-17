US initial jobless claims 860K vs. 850K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

  • US initial jobless claims 860K vs. 850K estimate
  • continuing claims 12628K vs. 1300K estimate
  • 4 week moving average of initial claims 912K vs 973K last week
  • 4 week moving average of continuing claims 13489K vs 14021.75K
The initial jobless claims data was a little worse than expected, but was still better than last weeks revised 893K (was 884K).  For the continuing claims, they were a stronger than expectations but still remains well elevated at 12.628M.  Nevertheless the trend remains the downside for that series.  

Initial jobless claims
