US initial jobless claims 803K vs. 880 K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

initial jobless claims 803K vs 880K estimate. The prior week revised to 892K vs 885K prev. reported.



4 week moving average 818.25K vs 814.25k last week



continuing claims 5337K vs 5560K estimate. The prior week was revised to lower by 1K to 5507K vs 5508K previously reported.



4 week moving average 5538.0K vs 5726K last week



prior week



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending December 12 were in Illinois (+30,743 - mainly wholesale trade, retail trade, and educational services), California (+25,664 - service industry), Kansas (+5,637), Delaware (+2,355), and Ohio (+1,996),

The largest decreases were in Georgia (-9,301), Minnesota (-9,158), Texas (-8,876), Indiana (-7,920), and Wisconsin (-7,038).



Better than expected but the weekly jobless claims are still at an elevated level of 800K. At the post pandemic low the number reached 711. Prepandemic, the low water mark was 201K during the week of January 31, 2020.



