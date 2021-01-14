US initial jobless claims 965K vs 789K estimate

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Prior report revised lower to 784K from 787K previously reported (minus 3K



Initial jobless claims 965K vs. 789K estimate



4 week moving average initial claims 834.2 5K vs. 816K last week



Continuing claims 5271K vs. 5000K estimate



4 week moving average continuing claims 5215.75K vs. 5274.75K last week



Pandemic unemployment assistance claims 284K vs 161K last week



Full report HERE





The jobless claims number is the highest since August 21 when claims were last above 1000 (at 1011K).





The jobless claims can have an impact around the holiday seasonals being out of whack. Also the extension of the benefits may have had an impact as well.



Nevertheless, the data is a worrisome trend. It also advances the storyline for the Fed to be on hold for a while still, and for Congress to pass more stimulus to counteract the impact from the Covid-19 spread.