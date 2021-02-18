US initial jobless claims 861K vs. 773K estimate

US weekly initial jobless claims and continuing claims

prior week



Initial jobless claims 861K vs 773K estimate. Prior week revised to 848K vs 793K previously reported



4 week moving average of initial claims 833.25K vs 836.75K last week (revised)



Continuing claims 4494K vs. 4425K estimate. Prior week revised to 4558K vs 4545K initially reported



4 week moving average of continuing claims 4632K vs last week 4752.25K



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 6 were in Ohio (+92,667), California (+28,688), Georgia (+5,171), Mississippi (+3,796), and Colorado (+3,045),

The largest decreases were in Florida (-47,430), New York (-17,407), Maryland (-16,585), Kansas (-12,376), and Arizona (-7,478).



During the week ending January 30, 51 states reported 7,685,389 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 51 states reported 4,061,305 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits



The employment data is going the wrong way. This weeks data corresponds with the survey week for the BLS employment report released in the 1st week of March.







