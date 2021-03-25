US initial jobless claims 684K versus 730K estimate

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims the current week

prior report



initial jobless claims 684K versus 730K estimate. Prior week revised to 781K from 770K previously reported



4-week moving average initial jobless claims 736K vs 749K last week.



continuing claims 3870K versus 4000K estimate. Prior week was revised up 10K to 4134K



4-week moving average continuing claims 4120.75K vs 4258K last week



During the week ending March 6, 51 states reported 7,735,491 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 51 states reported 5,551,215 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. Last week the numbers were 7,615,386 and 4,815,348 respectively



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 13 were in Texas (+24,492), Illinois (+13,692), Indiana (+4,728), Alabama (+2,914), and Massachusetts (+2,560),

The largest decreases were in Ohio (-12,987), West Virginia (-3,321), South Carolina (-2,711), Mississippi (-2,117), and New York (-935).



The initial jobs data is the lowest since the pandemic shutdown began. The pre-shutdown levels for still much lower at 282K (just before the surge).









