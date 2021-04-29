US initial jobless claims 553K versus 540K estimate

Initial jobless claims in continuing claims for the current week
- prior week. Last week the data was the lowest since the start of the pandemic
- initial jobless claims 553K versus 540K estimate. Prior week was revised up 19K to 566K from 547K
- initial jobless claims 4 week moving average 611.75k vs 655.75K
- continuing claims 3660K versus 3590K estimate. Prior week revised to 3651K from 3674K
- continuing claims for week moving average 3684K vs 3707.25
- The data today corresponds with the BLS survey week for the next jobs report
- During the week ending April 10, 51 states reported 6,974,068 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment
Assistance benefits and 51 states reported 5,192,711 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment
Compensation benefits.
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 17 were in Virginia (+8,717), Michigan (+6,300),
Indiana (+4,484), Utah (+4,060), and California (+3,417),
- The largest decreases were in Texas (-20,036), New York
(-16,840), Georgia (-6,001), Florida (-5,564), and Washington (-4,031)
With the prior week revised higher to 566K, this week's number for initial claims at 553K is the lowest since the start of the pandemic. For the full report CLICK HERE
