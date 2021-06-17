US Initial jobless claims 412K versus 360K estimate

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week





Prior week

Initial jobless claims 412K versus 360K estimate. The prior week was revised marginally lower to 375K from 376K



4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 395K versus 403K last week. This is the lowest since March 14, 2020

Continuing claims 3518K versus 3425K estimate. The prior week was revised higher to 3517K from 3499K last week



4-week moving average of continuing jobless claims 3603.75K vs 3658.75K last week. This is the lowest since March 21, 2020

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 5 were in Illinois (+5,715), Ohio (+2,296), Delaware (+1,720), and Tennessee (+1,159),

The largest decreases were in Pennsylvania (-23,633), California (-19,120), Oklahoma (-3,788), Texas (-3,299), and New Jersey (-2,985).



For the full report CLICK HERE

Disappointment for the jobless claims numbers at this week with the number moving back above the 400,000 level.

