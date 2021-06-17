US Initial jobless claims 412K versus 360K estimate
Initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week
- Prior week
- Initial jobless claims 412K versus 360K estimate. The prior week was revised marginally lower to 375K from 376K
- 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 395K versus 403K last week. This is the lowest since March 14, 2020
- Continuing claims 3518K versus 3425K estimate. The prior week was revised higher to 3517K from 3499K last week
- 4-week moving average of continuing jobless claims 3603.75K vs 3658.75K last week. This is the lowest since March 21, 2020
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 5 were in Illinois (+5,715), Ohio (+2,296), Delaware (+1,720), and Tennessee (+1,159),
- The largest decreases were in Pennsylvania (-23,633), California (-19,120),
Oklahoma (-3,788), Texas (-3,299), and New Jersey (-2,985).
- For the full report CLICK HERE
Disappointment for the jobless claims numbers at this week with the number moving back above the 400,000 level.