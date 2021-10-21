US initial jobless claims 290K versus 300K estimate

Jobs claims and continuing claims for the current week





Prior week 293K revised to 296K



Jobless claims 290K versus 300K estimate. This is the lowest level since March 14, 2020



Four week moving average jobless claims 319.75K versus 335K last week. This is the lowest average since March 14, 2020



Continuing claims 2.481M versus 2.593M last week. This is the lowest level since March 14, 2021 at 1.770K

The four week moving average continuing claims 2.655M vs 2.740M last week. This was the lowest since March 21, 2020



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 9 were in Michigan (+3,673), Missouri (+2,566), Maryland (+2,337), New Mexico (+2,012), and Kentucky (+1,454)

The largest decreases were in Tennessee (-989), California (-851), Florida (-839), New Jersey (-464), and Alabama (-301).



The claims data does correspond with the survey week for the monthly employment numbers. The trend is lower and should have analysts looking for stronger jobs growth next month.