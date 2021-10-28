US initial jobless claims 281K vs 290K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week





prior week 290K (lowest level since March 14, 2020) revised to 291K



initial jobless claims 281K vs 290K estimate. Lowest level since March 14, 2020 when it was at 256K.



4 week moving average of initial jobs claims 299.25K vs last week 320K last week. This is the lowest since March 14, 2020.



Continuing claims 2243K. The lowest level since March 14 2020 when it was 1777K



4 week moving average of continuing claims 2513.25K vs last week's 2655.25K. This is the lowest level since March 21, 2020



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 16 were in California (+9,748), Tennessee (+1,688), Florida (+1,266), Georgia (+1,088), and Illinois (+512),

The largest decreases were in Virginia (-7,380), Michigan (-4,083), Pennsylvania (-4,033), Kentucky (-2,753), and Ohio (-2,287).



The claims data is moving lower. Last week was the first dip below the 300,000 level. Today, the index continues are trying to the low 280s.



