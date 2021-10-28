US initial jobless claims 281K vs 290K estimate
US initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week
- prior week 290K (lowest level since March 14, 2020) revised to 291K
- initial jobless claims 281K vs 290K estimate. Lowest level since March 14, 2020 when it was at 256K.
- 4 week moving average of initial jobs claims 299.25K vs last week 320K last week. This is the lowest since March 14, 2020.
- Continuing claims 2243K. The lowest level since March 14 2020 when it was 1777K
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 2513.25K vs last week's 2655.25K. This is the lowest level since March 21, 2020
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 16 were in California (+9,748), Tennessee (+1,688), Florida (+1,266), Georgia (+1,088), and Illinois (+512),
- The largest decreases were in Virginia (-7,380), Michigan
(-4,083), Pennsylvania (-4,033), Kentucky (-2,753), and Ohio (-2,287).
The claims data is moving lower. Last week was the first dip below the 300,000 level. Today, the index continues are trying to the low 280s.