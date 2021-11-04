US initial jobless claims 269K vs 275K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week









Prior week 281K. Revise to 283K



Initial jobless claims 269K versus 275K estimate and 283k (*revised +2K) last week. The claims is the lowest level since March 14, 2020

4-week moving average initial jobless claims 284.75K (-15K). That was the lowest level since March 14, 2020 when 225.5K was the number (getting closer to those levels)

Continuing claims 2105K down -134K from last weeks revised level.

4-week MA continuing claims 2356.75K. This is the lowest level for the average since March 21, 2020

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 23 were in District of Columbia (+3,875), Kentucky (+2,940), Missouri (+2,048), Florida (+1,307), and Oklahoma (+1,256), while the largest decreases were in California (-13,138), Georgia (-4,107), Michigan (-2,505), Pennsylvania (-1,245), and Tennessee (-794).



The initial claims have been below the 300,000 level for three consecutive weeks now.