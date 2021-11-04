US initial jobless claims 269K vs 275K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week
- Prior week 281K. Revise to 283K
- Initial jobless claims 269K versus 275K estimate and 283k (*revised +2K) last week. The claims is the lowest level since March 14, 2020
- 4-week moving average initial jobless claims 284.75K (-15K). That was the lowest level since March 14, 2020 when 225.5K was the number (getting closer to those levels)
- Continuing claims 2105K down -134K from last weeks revised level.
- 4-week MA continuing claims 2356.75K. This is the lowest level for the average since March 21, 2020
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 23 were in District of Columbia (+3,875), Kentucky
(+2,940), Missouri (+2,048), Florida (+1,307), and Oklahoma (+1,256), while the largest decreases were in California
(-13,138), Georgia (-4,107), Michigan (-2,505), Pennsylvania (-1,245), and Tennessee (-794).
The initial claims have been below the 300,000 level for three consecutive weeks now.
