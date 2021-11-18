US initial jobless claims 268K vs 260K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week


US initial jobs claims
  • Initial jobless claims 268K vs 260K estimate. Prior week revised to 269. This is the lowest level since March 14, 2021 it was 256K
  • 4 week moving average 272.75K versus 278.5K. THis  is the lowest since March 14, 2020 when it was at 225.5K
  • Continuing claims 2.08M vs 2.120M estimate
  • 4 week moving average of continuing claims 2.157K vs 2.257K last week. This is thhe lowest level since March 21, 2020
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending November 6 were in Kentucky (+6,716), Ohio (+3,846), Tennessee (+2,411), Illinois (+1,893), and Michigan (+1,564), 
  • The largest decreases were in California (-4,222), District of Columbia (-1,794), and Louisiana (-1,028).

