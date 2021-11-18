Coming Up!
US initial jobless claims 268K vs 260K estimate
US initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week
- Initial jobless claims 268K vs 260K estimate. Prior week revised to 269. This is the lowest level since March 14, 2021 it was 256K
- 4 week moving average 272.75K versus 278.5K. THis is the lowest since March 14, 2020 when it was at 225.5K
- Continuing claims 2.08M vs 2.120M estimate
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 2.157K vs 2.257K last week. This is thhe lowest level since March 21, 2020
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending November 6 were in Kentucky (+6,716), Ohio (+3,846),
Tennessee (+2,411), Illinois (+1,893), and Michigan (+1,564),
- The largest decreases were in California (-4,222),
District of Columbia (-1,794), and Louisiana (-1,028).
