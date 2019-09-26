US initial jobless claims 213K vs 212K estimate
The weekly US initial jobless claims for the week of September 21
the US initial jobless claims came in at 213K which is just off the estimate of 212K.
- 4 week average for Initial claims 212K vs 212.75K last week
- continuing claims 1650K vs 1666K estimate. The four-week average was 1665.75k versus 1678.5K last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 14 were in California (+3,879), Georgia (+1,563), Florida (+1,530), South Carolina (+1,246), and New York (+1,048),
- the largest decreases were in Arkansas
(-773), Illinois (-566), Michigan (-415), Wisconsin (-232), and Massachusetts (-227).
The jobless claims numbers continue to show strength in the employment sector in the United States.