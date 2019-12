Initial jobless claims 252K versus 21K estimate



4 week moving average 224K versus 217.75K



Continuing claims 1.667M versus 1678K estimate. Prior month revised higher to 1698K from 1693K



4 week moving average 1676K versus 1682.25K



Athough a shock, seasonality's are likely in play. It will take a few weeks to work its way out and maybe even to the new year.