US initial jobless claims 217K versus 215K estimate

4 week average 216.25K versus 214.75K last week



continuing claims 1662K versus 1688K estimate. Prior week revised to 1701K versus 1698K previously reported



4 week average 1691.75K versus 1698K last week



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending August 24 were in New York (+4,452), Texas (+925), Georgia (+537), Illinois (+385), and North Dakota (+329),

Tthe largest decreases were in California (-834), Michigan (-265), Kentucky (-261), Washington (-252), and Pennsylvania (-213).



Although employment is a lagging indicator, the gains in the ADP and the steady jobless claims at lower levels, suggests that the hiring trends remain intact.



