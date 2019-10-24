US initial jobless claims 212K vs 215K estimate

The weekly US initial jobless claims for strong levels

The weekly US initial jobless claims came in a little better-than-expected out ay 212K versus 215K estimate







Initial jobless claims 212K versus 215K estimate. Last week 218K



Four-week average 215K versus 215.75K revised



continuing claims 1682K versus 1678K estimate. The prior week was 1683K revised from 1679K previously reported



the four-week average 1677.25K versus 1670.75k



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 12 were in California (+6,856), New York (+3,147), Oklahoma (+982), Pennsylvania (+596), and Michigan (+464),

the largest decreases were in Illinois (-922), North Carolina (-544), Arkansas (-385), Ohio (-255), and South Carolina (-202)



There is nothing alarming about the jobs data is expressed by the initial jobless claims. It remains steady near lower levels.