US initial jobless claims 227K versus 218K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Initial jobless claims for the week of November 16

  • Initial jobless claims 227K versus 218K estimate
  • Initial claims 4 week moving average 221K versus 217.5 K
  • Continuing claims 1695K versus 1683K estimate
  • Continuing claims 4 week moving average 1693K versus 1690K
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending November 9 were in California (+6,484), New Jersey (+5,197), New York (+2,721), Texas (+2,532), and Minnesota (+2,117), 
  • The largest decreases were in Colorado (-794), Arkansas (-458), Montana (-188), Vermont (-27), and Arizona (-14). 
Recall last week initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose to 225K. It was revised a little bit higher to 227K  Two higher than expected weeks in a row.

US initial jobless claims

