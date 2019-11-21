US initial jobless claims 227K versus 218K estimate

Initial jobless claims for the week of November 16

Initial jobless claims 227K versus 218K estimate

Initial claims 4 week moving average 221K versus 217.5 K



Continuing claims 1695K versus 1683K estimate



Continuing claims 4 week moving average 1693K versus 1690K



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending November 9 were in California (+6,484), New Jersey (+5,197), New York (+2,721), Texas (+2,532), and Minnesota (+2,117),

The largest decreases were in Colorado (-794), Arkansas (-458), Montana (-188), Vermont (-27), and Arizona (-14).















Recall last week initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose to 225K. It was revised a little bit higher to 227K Two higher than expected weeks in a row.