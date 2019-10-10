US initial jobless claims 210K vs 219K estimate

US initial jobless claims for the week ending October 5

initial jobless claims 210K versus 219K estimate. Prior month revised to 220K versus 219K previously reported



four-week moving average 213.75K versus 212.75K



continuing claims 1.684M vs 1.653M. The prior month was revised to 1.655M vs 1.651M previously reported



continuing claims four-week moving average 1.665M vs 1.662.5M last week

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 28 were in Ohio (+2,161), Iowa (+507), Pennsylvania (+505), Georgia (+272), and Illinois (+255),

The largest decreases were in California (-1,935), Kansas (-1,396), Florida (-584), Indiana (-478), and Missouri (-443).



There is no problem showing in the jobs data.