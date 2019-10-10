US initial jobless claims 210K vs 219K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US initial jobless claims for the week ending October 5

  • initial jobless claims 210K versus 219K estimate. Prior month revised to 220K versus 219K previously reported
  • four-week moving average 213.75K versus 212.75K
  • continuing claims 1.684M vs 1.653M. The prior month was revised to 1.655M vs 1.651M previously reported
  • continuing claims four-week moving average 1.665M vs 1.662.5M last week
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 28 were in Ohio (+2,161), Iowa (+507), Pennsylvania (+505), Georgia (+272), and Illinois (+255), 
  • The largest decreases were in California (-1,935), Kansas (-1,396), Florida (-584), Indiana (-478), and Missouri (-443).
Initial Joe's claims
There is no problem showing in the jobs data.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose