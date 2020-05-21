US initial jobless claims 2438K vs. 2400K estimate









See here for global coronavirus case data The Wall Street Journal today had a article about how self-employed people are not being included in the initial claims data but are indeed receiving benefits as a result of temporary stimulus program as a result of the coronavirus. So although the numbers are still shocking, they are actually worse. I don't know if the article is blocked from nonsubscribers, but here is the link: CLICK HERE

The trends continue with jobless claims still increasing but at a slower pace. As the reopening continues, there should be further declines in weekly initial claims. Can they go positive again? At some point but with the numbers still mid 2M, they have a ways to go still.