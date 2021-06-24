US initial jobless claims 411K vs 380K estimate

Initial jobless claims in continuing claims for the current week





prior week



initial jobless claims 411K versus 380K estimate. Prior week revise 2418 Kate from 412K previously reported



4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 397.75K versus 396.25K last week



continuing claims 3390K vs 3460K estimate. This is the lowest level since March 21, 2021 it was 3094K. The prior week was revised higher to 3534K from 3518K previously reported



4-week moving average of continuing climbs 3552.5K vs last week's 3607.75K

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 12 were in Pennsylvania (+21,905), California (+15,131), Kentucky (+9,172), Florida (+3,344), and Texas (+3,127),

The largest decreases were in Michigan (-5,615), Delaware (-2,516), Washington (-1,998), Tennessee (-1,746), and Alabama (-1,706).



Not a good trend to have the claims back over 400K. There continues to be a matching of jobs needed with workers. Nevertheless, it is somewhat puzzling that initial jobless claims are moving higher when demand for workers is great.





Continuing claims however move to a new low which is a good thing for the employment picture assuming those people are now getting jobs.