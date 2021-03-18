US initial jobless claims 770K vs 700K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Prior week. Prior week revised to 725K from 712K previously reported. Continuing claims was revised to 4142K versus 4144K previously reported



Initial jobless claims 770K versus 700K estimate



4-week moving average initial jobless claims 746.25K versus a revised 762.25K last week



Continuing claims 4124K vs 4034K estimate



4-week moving average continuing claims 4255K versus revised 4354K last week



During the week ending February 27, 51 states reported 7,615,386 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 51 states reported 4,815,348 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 6 were in California (+17,793), Ohio (+7,686), Massachusetts (+2,200), Alabama (+1,968), and Virginia (+1,581),

The largest decreases were in New York (-11,906), Illinois (-10,628), Mississippi (-10,549), Texas (-6,932), and Kentucky (-4,580).





The data corresponds with the BLS survey week for the US jobs report which is to be released in the first week of April. ALthough higher than the estimate, it is lower than the month ago level of the 834K.