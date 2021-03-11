US initial jobless claims 712K versus 725K estimate

Weekly initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Prior week. Per week revised up 9k to 754K



initial jobless claims 712K versus 725K estimate



4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 759K versus 793K last week (-34K)



continuing claims 4144K versus 4200K estimate



4-week moving average of continuing claims 4355K versus 4458.5K last week (-103.5 K)



During the week ending February 20, 51 states reported 8,387,194 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 51 states reported 5,454,740 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 27 were in Texas (+19,897), Ohio (+18,644), New York (+12,316), Mississippi (+8,324), and West Virginia (+4,998),

The largest decreases were in Missouri (-9,878), Wisconsin (-2,940), Michigan (-2,879), Rhode Island (-2,473), and Minnesota (-2,003).

Data slightly better than the expectations and better than last week, but at 712K it is still at elevated levels

