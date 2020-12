US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

initial jobless claims rise to 853K vs 725K estimate



prior week revised to 716K from 712K



US continuing claims rise to 5757K vs 5210K estimate



prior week revised to5527K vs 5520K estimate











Stocks have a slower after the report. The Dow industrial average is now down -48 points. The S&P index is down around 10 points, and the NASDAQ index is down around 62 points according to futures.

The rise in the initial jobless claims it certainly a concern especially as pandemic headwinds increase after the Thanksgiving holiday and coming into the key Christmas selling season: