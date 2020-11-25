US initial jobless claims 778K vs. 730K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week

  • prior week
  • initial jobless claims 778k vs. 730K estimate
  • 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 748.5K vs 743.5 last week
  • continuing claims 6071K vs 6000K est.
  • 4 week moving average of continuing claims 6615.25K vs 7053.25 last week
  • The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending November 7 was 20,452,223, an increase of 135,297 from the previous week. There were 1,487,844 persons claiming benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2019. 
  • During the week ending November 7, 50 states reported 9,147,753 individuals claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 51 states reported 4,509,284 individuals claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. 
Table of initial jobless claims
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose