US initial jobless claims 778K vs. 730K estimate

4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 748.5K vs 743.5 last week
continuing claims 6071K vs 6000K est.
4 week moving average of continuing claims 6615.25K vs 7053.25 last week
The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending November 7 was 20,452,223, an
increase of 135,297 from the previous week. There were 1,487,844 persons claiming benefits in all programs in the
comparable week in 2019.
During the week ending November 7, 50 states reported 9,147,753 individuals claiming Pandemic Unemployment
Assistance benefits and 51 states reported 4,509,284 individuals claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment
Compensation benefits.