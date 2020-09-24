US initial jobless claims 870K vs. 840K estimate
Initial jobless claims and continuing claims
- initial jobless claims 870K vs. 840K estimate. Prior week revised to 866K
- the four-week moving average comes in at 878.25K vs. 913.5 K last week
- continuing claims 12580k vs 12300k est. Last week came in at 12747.
- The four-week average came in at 13040.75k vs 13518.75K
- During the week ending September 5, 50 states reported 11,510,888 individuals claiming Pandemic Unemployment
Assistance benefits and 49 states reported 1,631,645 individuals claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment
Compensation benefits.
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 12 were in Indiana (+1,990), Kansas (+1,928),
Illinois (+1,906), and Michigan (+1,727), while the largest decreases were in California (-17,400), Texas (-15,905),
Louisiana (-8,384), Georgia (-8,235), and Washington (-3,291).
This report corresponds with the survey report for the BLS job report at the beginning of October.
After the report, stock futures are implying:
- Dow, -118 points
- S&P, -19 points
- NASDAQ, -124 points