US initial jobless claims 870K vs. 840K estimate

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

initial jobless claims 870K vs. 840K estimate. Prior week revised to 866K



the four-week moving average comes in at 878.25K vs. 913.5 K last week



continuing claims 12580k vs 12300k est. Last week came in at 12747.

The four-week average came in at 13040.75k vs 13518.75K

During the week ending September 5, 50 states reported 11,510,888 individuals claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 49 states reported 1,631,645 individuals claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 12 were in Indiana (+1,990), Kansas (+1,928), Illinois (+1,906), and Michigan (+1,727), while the largest decreases were in California (-17,400), Texas (-15,905), Louisiana (-8,384), Georgia (-8,235), and Washington (-3,291).







This report corresponds with the survey report for the BLS job report at the beginning of October.







After the report, stock futures are implying:

