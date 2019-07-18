US initial jobless claims for the week comes in at 216K vs 216K estimate
Initial jobless claims for the week of July 13, 2019
Job numbers remain strong
- Initial jobless claims 216K versus 216K estimate. Prior week revised to 208K from 209K previously reported
- Continuing claims 1686K versus 1700K estimate. Prior we revised to 1728K from 1723K previously reported
- 4 week MA for initial claims 218.75K, down from 219K last week
- 4 week MA for continuing claims 1701K vs 1696K last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending July 6 were in New York (+10,903), Michigan (+6,729), Kentucky (+2,515), Arkansas (+1,374), and Wisconsin (+1,264),
- the largest decreases were in California (-7,210),
New Jersey (-5,946), Texas (-2,057), Connecticut (-1,556), and Pennsylvania (-1,351).