US initial jobless claims highlight the releases today

Jobless claims, leading index, consumer confidence are the focus

initial jobless claims will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT, estimate 1300K vs 1300K last week



continuing claims will be released at 8:30 AM/1230 GMT estimate 17100K vs 17336K last week



leading index for June will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. The estimate is 2.1% vs. 2.8% last month



US consumer confidence will also be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. The estimate is -12.0 vs. -14.7 last month



The US treasury will auction off tenure tips at 1 PM ET/1700 GMT

Other than that Intel reports earnings after the close.



The stimulus bill will also be debated and headlines throughout the day.

