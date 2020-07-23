US initial jobless claims highlight the releases today
Jobless claims, leading index, consumer confidence are the focusThe economic calendar today will be highlighted by the weekly initial jobless claims. The calendar for the day includes:
- initial jobless claims will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT, estimate 1300K vs 1300K last week
- continuing claims will be released at 8:30 AM/1230 GMT estimate 17100K vs 17336K last week
- leading index for June will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. The estimate is 2.1% vs. 2.8% last month
- US consumer confidence will also be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. The estimate is -12.0 vs. -14.7 last month
- The US treasury will auction off tenure tips at 1 PM ET/1700 GMT
Other than that Intel reports earnings after the close.
The stimulus bill will also be debated and headlines throughout the day.