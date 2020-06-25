US initial jobless claims w.e. 20 June 1,480K vs 1,320K expected

Latest data released by the Department of Labor - 25 June 2020





Prior 1,508K; revised to 1,540K

Continuing claims w.e. 13 June 19,522K vs 20,000K expected

Prior 20,544K; revised to 20,289K

Pandemic unemployment assistance 11.05m vs 9.37m prior



4-week moving average 1,621K

Prior 1,782K The headline is higher than expected but still shows a decline compared to the previous week though continuing claims actually fell back under 20 million in the latest update here.





The insured unemployment rate was 13.4%, also a slight decrease of 0.5% from the previous week but all in all, it still isn't a pretty picture relative to what the monthly labour market report suggests in general about the job situation in the US.





I mean this is pretty much the third month of weekly initial jobless claims still coming in well above the 1 million mark, so there's that to consider even if the trend is getting better.





When you add the PUC claims and other extended benefits, there are 30.553m Americans out of work compared to 29.259 a week earlier.













