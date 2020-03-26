US initial jobless claims surge 3283K vs 1640K estimate

US initial jobless claims for the week of March 21, 2020.

The initial jobless claims for the week of March 21 surged by 3283K vs 1640K estimate. The prior week was revised to 282k from 281K

  • four-week average surges to 998.25 versus 232.25K
  • continuing claims1803K vs 1791K estimate
  • The 4 week average 1731K vs 1703.25K last week
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 14 were in California (+14,221), Washington (+7,624), Nevada (+4,047), Pennsylvania (+3,212), and Massachusetts (+2,737), 
  • The largest decreases were in Arkansas (-461), Alabama (-341), Puerto Rico (-171), West Virginia (-168), and Maine (-81). 
Claims surge to record levels
