US initial jobless claims surge 3283K vs 1640K estimate

US initial jobless claims for the week of March 21, 2020.





Initial jobless claims surges to 3283K vs 1640K est



four-week average surges to 998.25 versus 232.25K



continuing claims1803K vs 1791K estimate



The 4 week average 1731K vs 1703.25K last week

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 14 were in California (+14,221), Washington (+7,624), Nevada (+4,047), Pennsylvania (+3,212), and Massachusetts (+2,737),

The largest decreases were in Arkansas (-461), Alabama (-341), Puerto Rico (-171), West Virginia (-168), and Maine (-81).



The initial jobless claims for the week of March 21 surged by 3283K vs 1640K estimate. The prior week was revised to 282k from 281K