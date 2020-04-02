US initial jobless claims surge again by 6648K vs 3700K estimate
US initial jobless claims for the week of March 28, 2020.
- Prior week revised to 3307K vs 3283K
- initial jobless claims rise by greater 6648K vs 3700K estimate.
- 4 week MA rises to 2612K vs 1004.25K last week
- Continuing claims 3029K vs 4941K. The prior week was revised to 1748K vs 1803K
- The 4 week moving average moved to 2053.5K vs 1726.25K last week.
- All states reported increases in initial claims for the week ending March 21. The largest increases were in Pennsylvania
(+362,012), Ohio (+189,263), Massachusetts (+141,003), Texas (+139,250), and California (+128,727), while the
smallest increases were in the Virgin Islands (+79), South Dakota (+1,571), West Virginia (+2,671), Vermont (+3,125),
and Wyoming (+3,136).
- Record levels for claims
Below is a look at the advanced state claims not seasonally adjusted. California claims search by 692K. New York search by 286K. It might be expected that New York is lagging as processing may have a backlog.
For the full report from the Labor Department CLICK HERE