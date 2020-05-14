US initial jobless claims take center stage once again

The major releases and events for the day





US initial jobless claims are expected to show a rise of 2.5 million on back of the 3.169 million last week. Continuing claims are expected to rise to 25.120 million from 22.647 million in the previous week. The continuing claims are a week delayed (for May 2) versus the initial jobless claims (today's data is for the week of May 9)



Canada manufacturing sales for March will also be released at 8:30 AM/1230 GMT with expectations of - 4.5% versus +0.5% last month



US import and export price indices for April will be released at 8:30 AM/1230 GMT. Import prices month-to-month expected to decline by -3.2% versus -2.3% last month. Most of the decline is a result of petroleum prices. The ex petroleum import price index is expected to decline by -0.5% versus -0.1% in March. Export prices for the month of April are expected to fall by -2.3% versus -1.6% last month.

At 10 AM ET/1400 GMT Bank of Canada is scheduled to release their financial system review. That will be followed by Bank of Canada's Poulos speaking to reporters at 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT



At 11 AM ET/1500 GMT, ECB's Guindos speaks



Fed's Kashkari speaks to the economic club of Minneapolis at 1 PM ET/1700 GMT.



Fed's Bostic discusses the economy and Covid 19 at 3 PM ET/1900 GMT. Bostic has been a regular on the virtual front over the last week or so.

