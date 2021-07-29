US initial jobless claims 400K vs 382K estimate

Weekly US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

  • prior week 424K vs 419K previously reported
  • initial jobless claims 400K vs 382K estimate
  • four-week moving average initial jobless claims 394.5 K versus 386.5 K last week 
  • continuing claims 3269K versus 3262K last week
  • four-week moving average continued climbs 3290.75K versus 3344.5K last week
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending July 17 were in Michigan (+13,547), Texas (+10,730), Kentucky (+8,945), Missouri (+6,056), and Illinois (+3,915), 
  • the largest decreases were in New York (-10,727), Puerto Rico (-3,904), Tennessee (-3,510), Oklahoma (-3,393), and Georgia (-1,870).
Last week was the survey week for next week's BLS employment report. The 419K number initially reported last week was revised higher to 424K . The expectations last week was down at 350K so the number is not great if it indeed is a leading indicator for the monthly employment number. 

Initial jobs claims
