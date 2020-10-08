US initial jobless claims 840K vs. 820k estimate

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

initial jobless claims 840K vs. estimate of 820K



four-week average 857K vs 870.25K last week



continuing claims continuing claims fall to 10976K a decrease of over 1 million for the week



The four-week average came in at 12112.25K vs 12754,25 last week

During the week ending Sep 19, 50 states reported 11,394,832 individuals claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 49 states reported 1,959,953 individuals claiming Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.







The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 26 were in Maryland (+3,619), Illinois (+3,414), New Jersey (+2,504), Michigan (+2,358), and Massachusetts (+1,886), while the largest decreases were in Texas (-7,075), Florida (-6,655), Georgia (-5,895), New York (-5,112), and Oregon (-2,317).









