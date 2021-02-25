US weekly initial jobless claims 730k vs 825k expected





The largest increases in initial claims were in Illinois (+28,110), Ohio (+6,563), Idaho (+4,764), Kansas (+1,744), and California (+1,664).





Meanwhile, the largest decreases were in Maryland (-9,835), Rhode Island (-6,129), Georgia (-5,854), New Jersey (-4,630), and Texas (-4,234).







That said, claims have sort of hit a floor and we're seeing this relatively high figure week in, week out. So, there's that to ponder if you are the Fed.