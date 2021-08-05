US Int'l trade balance for goods and services for June $-75.7B versus $-74.2B est

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US international trade balance for June 2021


  • prior month $-71.2 billion
  • trade balance for goods and services for June 2021 -75.7 billion
  • exports +0.6% to $207.7 B vs $206.5B in May
  • imports +2.1% to $283.4B vs 277.4B in May
  • goods deficit rose $4 billion to -$93.2 billion (was -$89B last month)
  • services surplus saw a decrease of $0.7 billion to $17.4 billion vs $18.1B last month
  • The three month average goods and services deficit increased $0.2 billion to $71.9 billion, with average exports increasing $1.7 billion to $206.3 billion and average imports increasing $1.9 billion to $278.2 billion in June
For the full report click here.

Trade deficits are negative to GDP (if they get larger vs the prior quarter. THe current goods and services trade deficit is a new record, so it his overall a negative for growth. 
