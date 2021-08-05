US Int'l trade balance for goods and services for June $-75.7B versus $-74.2B est
US international trade balance for June 2021
- prior month $-71.2 billion
- trade balance for goods and services for June 2021 -75.7 billion
- exports +0.6% to $207.7 B vs $206.5B in May
- imports +2.1% to $283.4B vs 277.4B in May
- goods deficit rose $4 billion to -$93.2 billion (was -$89B last month)
- services surplus saw a decrease of $0.7 billion to $17.4 billion vs $18.1B last month
- The three month average goods and services deficit increased $0.2 billion to $71.9 billion, with average exports increasing $1.7 billion to $206.3 billion and average imports increasing $1.9 billion to $278.2 billion in June
Trade deficits are negative to GDP (if they get larger vs the prior quarter. THe current goods and services trade deficit is a new record, so it his overall a negative for growth.