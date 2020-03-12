According to Lipper analytics





In times of crisis, the high risk corporate debt goes in the opposite direction of government debt. This creates havoc for "hedged" portfolios. A corporate bond portfolio hedged with treasuries is not hedged. Both sides can lose money quickly.







ForexLive The market players seem to have jumped on that idea and exited positions

As funds flow into the security of government that, Lipper is reporting that US investment-grade bond funds are seeing record outflows. The total off lowest $-7.3 billion