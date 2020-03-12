US investment-grade bond funds see record outflow
According to Lipper analyticsAs funds flow into the security of government that, Lipper is reporting that US investment-grade bond funds are seeing record outflows. The total off lowest $-7.3 billion
In times of crisis, the high risk corporate debt goes in the opposite direction of government debt. This creates havoc for "hedged" portfolios. A corporate bond portfolio hedged with treasuries is not hedged. Both sides can lose money quickly.
The market players seem to have jumped on that idea and exited positions