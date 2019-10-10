Reports the US is considering a currency agreement with China as part of partial trade deal

Bloomberg with the headline - more to come

Trump has been very vocal in the past accusing China of currency manipulation and of holding the value of the yuan down to gain a competitive competitive advantage.





More from BBG

White House is looking at rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with China as part of an early partial deal that could also see a tariff increase next week suspended, according to people familiar with the discussions.



The currency accord -- which the U.S. said had been agreed to earlier this year before trade talks broke down -- would be part of what the White House considers to be a first-phase agreement with Beijing.

It would be followed by more negotiations on core issues like intellectual property and forced technology transfers, the people said.





