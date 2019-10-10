Reports the US is considering a currency agreement with China as part of partial trade deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg  with the headline - more to come  

Trump has been very vocal in the past accusing China of currency manipulation and of holding the value of the yuan down to gain a competitive competitive advantage. 

More from BBG
  • White House is looking at rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with China as part of an early partial deal that could also see a tariff increase next week suspended, according to people familiar with the discussions.
  • The currency accord -- which the U.S. said had been agreed to earlier this year before trade talks broke down -- would be part of what the White House considers to be a first-phase agreement with Beijing. 
  • It would be followed by more negotiations on core issues like intellectual property and forced technology transfers, the people said. 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose