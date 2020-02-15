US is increasing the tariff rate on European aircraft from March 18

United States Trade Representative announcement late Friday in the US

increasing the duty imposed on European aircraft to 15 percent from 10 percent

effective March 18

The tariffs form part of the 15 year old complaint over subsidies European governments gave to plane maker Airbus

Back in October 2019 the World Trade Organization gave the US permission to try to recoup its losses









Just lucky that some folks got set short EUR in the preceding days, eh?





