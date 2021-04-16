US is preparing for a third booster shot of coronavirus vaccines

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The White House says a third shot is possibly needed, 9 to 12 months after the initial shot.

  • the duration of immunity after vaccination is being studied
  • in the meantime a booster injection  could be needed
Info via David Kessler, chief science officer for President Joe Biden's COVID-19 response task force, testimony to a congressional committee meeting on Thursday (US time).


Pfizer also a 3rd shot of vaccine will likely be needed.
  • within 12 months 
  • could be a need annual shots (CNBC reported based on his comments from April 1, which were made public on Thursday)

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose