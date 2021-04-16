US is preparing for a third booster shot of coronavirus vaccines

The White House says a third shot is possibly needed, 9 to 12 months after the initial shot.

the duration of immunity after vaccination is being studied

in the meantime a booster injection could be needed

Info via David Kessler, chief science officer for President Joe Biden's COVID-19 response task force, testimony to a congressional committee meeting on Thursday (US time).









within 12 months

could be a need annual shots (CNBC reported based on his comments from April 1, which were made public on Thursday)





Pfizer also a 3rd shot of vaccine will likely be needed.