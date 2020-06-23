US is set to announce aluminium tariffs on Canada by the end of the week

Bloomberg with the headline, aluminium tariffs on Canada set to be announced by the US by week's end.

USD/CAD up a few points.





Update, details via Bloomberg, citing according to people familiar with the matter:

Trump administration is considering re-imposing tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada

announcement could come by the end of the week

If Canada refuses to impose export restrictions on aluminum, the U.S. will announce Friday the re-imposition of 10% tariffs on aluminum from the country and implement the tariffs by July 1, according to the people,



