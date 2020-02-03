US ISM manufacturing survey 50.9 vs 48.5 expected
ISM manufacturing index for January 2020
- Highest since July
- Prior was 47.2
- New orders 52.0 vs 47.7 expected
- Prior new orders 47.6
- Prices paid 53.3 vs 51.5 expected
- Prior prices paid 51.7
- Employment 46.6 vs 45.1
Comments in the ISM manufacturing survey:
- "Business has picked up considerably. Many of our suppliers are working at or above full capacity. Tariffs are still a concern and are believed to be a factor in short supply and higher prices of electronic parts. Our profit margin has been somewhat negatively affected by high tariffs, particularly on electronic parts from China." (Computer & Electronic Products)
- "Small signs of increased global demand in the chemical segment." (Chemical Products)
- "Continued signs of slowdown in manufacturing." (Transportation Equipment)
- "Demand for prepared frozen food continues to be strong, but margins compressing as inputs rise with price elasticity preventing accompanying increases." (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)
- "Our customer slowdown has not reached the bottom." (Petroleum & Coal Products)
- "Our business is starting 2020 stronger than we finished 2019, as we saw a dramatic downturn in orders over the last four months of 2019. Orders are up to start the year, but slightly behind where they were one year ago." (Fabricated Metal Products)
- "Business is good - above last year, though a little below plan." (Furniture & Related Products)
- "The annual holiday slowdown was slightly more significant compared to the previous three years, heightening concerns over the 2020 first-quarter forecast." (Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components)
- "The lack of faith in the economy seems to be why we cannot sell capital projects." (Machinery)
- "Tariffs on injection molds will impact selection of mold builder for future jobs. We are more likely to choose domestic rather than offshore." (Plastics & Rubber Products)