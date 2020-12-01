US ISM November manufacturing 57.5 vs 58.0 expected

Prior was 59.3 (was highest since Nov 2018)

New orders 65.1 vs 67.9 prior

Prices paid 65.4 vs 65.5 prior

Employment 48.4 vs 53.2 prior

Inventory 51.2 vs 51.9 prior

Production 60.8 vs 63.0 prior

Backlog of orders 56.9 vs 55.7 prior

Supplier deliveries 61.7 vs 60.5 prior

Customer inventories 36.3 vs 36.7 prior

New export orders 57.8 vs 55.7 prior

Imports 55.1 vs 58.1 prior

This is a good report but that dip in employment into contractionary territory is a bit worrisome.





Comments in the report are universally upbeat.





