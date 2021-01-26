US Jan Conference Board consumer confidence 89.3 vs 89.0 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Conference Board consumer confidence data


  • Prior was 88.6 (revised to 87.1)
  • Present situation 84.4 vs 90.3 prior
  • Expectations 92.5 vs 87.5 prior
  • 1 year inflation expectations 5.8% vs 6.0% prior
  • Jobs hard-to-get 23.8 vs 22.9 prior
This number missed in a big way in the December report and economists correctly didn't anticipate much of a rebound. The good news is that the 'expectations' component rebounded but that's going to need a $1400 check behind it, or the mood will sour again.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose