US Jan Conference Board consumer confidence 89.3 vs 89.0 expected

Prior was 88.6 (revised to 87.1)



Present situation 84.4 vs 90.3 prior

Expectations 92.5 vs 87.5 prior

1 year inflation expectations 5.8% vs 6.0% prior

Jobs hard-to-get 23.8 vs 22.9 prior



This number missed in a big way in the December report and economists correctly didn't anticipate much of a rebound. The good news is that the 'expectations' component rebounded but that's going to need a $1400 check behind it, or the mood will sour again.

