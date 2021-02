Prior month -$82.5 billion



Exports +1.4% vs +4.6% in December



Imports +1.1% vs +1.4% in December

The pandemic has caused some large skews in trade with US food and beverage exports up 24.7% y/y and imports of consumer goods up 18.8% y/y. Capital goods exports have recovered the past two months but were down 6.8% y/y.





Overall, trade is a major drag on US growth and not improving.