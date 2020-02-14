US January advance retail sales +0.3% vs +0.3% expected

Details:

Ex autos +0.3% vs +0.3% expected

Prior ex autos +0.7% (revised to +0.6%)



Ex autos and gas +0.4% vs +0.3% expected

Prior ex autos and gas +0.3%

Control group 0.0% vs +0.3% expected

Prior control group +0.5% (revised to +0.2%)

The control group features a sizeable miss along with a large downward revision to December. That's a big change overall.





With the revisions, the 3-month, 4-month and 6-month averages for the control group are all 0%.

