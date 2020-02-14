US January advance retail sales +0.3% vs +0.3% expected

US January 2020 retail sales data

US retail sales
  • Prior was +0.3% (revised to +0.2%)
Details:
  • Ex autos +0.3% vs +0.3% expected
  • Prior ex autos +0.7% (revised to +0.6%)
  • Ex autos and gas +0.4% vs +0.3% expected
  • Prior ex autos and gas +0.3%
  • Control group 0.0% vs +0.3% expected
  • Prior control group +0.5% (revised to +0.2%)
The control group features a sizeable miss along with a large downward revision to December. That's a big change overall.

With the revisions, the 3-month, 4-month and 6-month averages for the control group are all 0%.

