US January advance retail sales +0.3% vs +0.3% expected
US January 2020 retail sales data
-
Prior was +0.3% (revised to +0.2%)
Details:
- Ex autos +0.3% vs +0.3% expected
- Prior ex autos +0.7% (revised to +0.6%)
- Ex autos and gas +0.4% vs +0.3% expected
- Prior ex autos and gas +0.3%
- Control group 0.0% vs +0.3% expected
- Prior control group +0.5% (revised to +0.2%)
The control group features a sizeable miss along with a large downward revision to December. That's a big change overall.
With the revisions, the 3-month, 4-month and 6-month averages for the control group are all 0%.