US January advance retail sales +5.3% vs +1.1% expected
US January 2021 retail sales data:
- Prior was -0.7% (revised to -1.0%)
- retail sales ex auto +5.9% vs +1.0% expected
- retail sales ex auto and gas +6.1% vs +0.8% expected
- retail sales control group +6.0% vs +1.0% expected
Prior numbers and revisions
- December retail sales ex auto revised to -1.8% from -1.4%
- November retail sales ex auto and gas revised to -2.5% from -2.1%
- November retail sales control group revised to -2.4% from -1.9%
What does that mean for stimulus prospects? What does it mean for growth/inflation when those $1400 checks come? How does the Fed react to that?
The dollar likes it but there's a bit of 'good-news-is-bad-news' on the equity front.
Digging deeper into the report, total US retail sales for the Nov-Jan period were up 4.6% from the same period a year ago.