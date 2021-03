Prior was +1.0%

Residential rose 2.5% m/m

Non-residential fell +0.9% mm



Private +1.7% m/m



Public +1.7%m/m

I think this boom is a bit overlooked. Residential construction spending was up 22.0% y/y in January and there's no sign whatsoever of an end to the boom in the month-over-month numbers.